Liberals face probe into pandemic response after losing House vote

The Trudeau government has 35 days to assemble documents on its handling of the COVID-19 pandemic after the opposition parties won their bid yesterday to launch a probe.

MPs from all four opposition parties voted to pass a motion that orders the Trudeau government to turn over to the House of Commons health committee all records on a raft of issues related to the coronavirus response.

That includes how they have gone about procuring rapid tests for COVID-19, vaccine development and the availability of personal protective equipment.

Yesterday's motion zooms out from the WE charity controversy to focus more broadly on Ottawa's reaction to COVID-19, but the probe can still examine documents tied to the embattled charity.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says the time frame to hand over requested documents -- extended from the 15 days originally proposed -- is reasonable.

The stakes were markedly lower than last week, when a Conservative motion to have a special committee probe alleged ethical breaches by the Liberals was defeated in a confidence vote that corralled the New Democrats into backing the Liberals.