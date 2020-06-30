Lifeguards to return to 23 N.S. beaches on Canada Day

Lifeguards will return to 23 beaches in twelve counties across Nova Scotia as of Canada Day.

The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service provides 82 lifeguards to supervise the beaches and say more than 110 rescues took place last summer.

Beaches will be supervised daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. until August 30th.

Heather Beach in Cumberland County and Melmerby Beach in Pictou County are the two local beaches that will have lifeguards.

Government says the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service also helps government test water quality to ensure the safety of all swimmers.

Lifeguard Supervision