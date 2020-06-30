Lifeguards to return to 23 N.S. beaches on Canada Day
Lifeguards will return to 23 beaches in twelve counties across Nova Scotia as of Canada Day.
The Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service provides 82 lifeguards to supervise the beaches and say more than 110 rescues took place last summer.
Beaches will be supervised daily between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. until August 30th.
Heather Beach in Cumberland County and Melmerby Beach in Pictou County are the two local beaches that will have lifeguards.
Government says the Nova Scotia Lifeguard Service also helps government test water quality to ensure the safety of all swimmers.
Lifeguard Supervision
- Aylesford Lake Beach - Kings County
- Bayfield Beach - Antigonish County
- Bayswater Beach - Lunenburg County
- Clam Harbour Beach - Halifax County
- Dollar Lake Beach - Halifax County
- Dominion Beach - Cape Breton County
- Heather Beach - Cumberland County
- Ingonish Beach - Victoria County
- Inverness Beach - Inverness County
- Lake Ellenwood Beach - Yarmouth County
- Lake Milo Boat Club - Yarmouth County
- Lawrencetown Beach - Halifax County
- Martinique Beach - Halifax County
- Mavillette Beach - Digby County
- Melmerby Beach - Pictou County
- Mira Gut Beach - Cape Breton County
- Point Michaud - Richmond County
- Pomquet Beach - Antigonish County
- Port Hood Beach - Inverness County
- Port Maitland Beach - Yarmouth County
- Queensland Beach - Halifax County
- Rainbow Haven Beach - Halifax County
- Rissers Beach - Lunenburg County