Lillian Fraser ER shut down for second morning straight

The Emergency Department at the Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital will be closed for five hours on Sunday, for the second day in a row, due to a lack of available doctors.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority says the ER will be closed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

This is the second day in a row that the emergency department has been closed.

It was closed Saturday for the same time period.

Anyone in need of urgent medical care should call 911, while general health advice and information can be obtained by calling 811.

The Mental Health Crisis Line can also be reached 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by calling 1-888-429-8167.