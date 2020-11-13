Lillian Fraser Memorial, South Cumberland Community Care Centre added to online booking system

Nova Scotia Health says the Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital in Tatamagouche and South Cumberland Community Care Centre in Parrsboro have been added to the online appointment booking service.

As of Friday, blood collection, X-Ray and EKG appointments at both sites can be made online.

Patients without internet access can still make blood collection, X-Ray and EKG appointments by phone, with Nova Scotia Health adding walk-in service is no longer available at any site due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Blood collection appointments at Weymouth Medical Centre, along with blood collection, X-Ray and EKG appointments at Digby General Hospital, Eastern Memorial Hospital (Canso), St. Mary's Memorial Hospital and Sacred Heart Community Health Centre can also be made online as of November 13th.

Nova Scotia Health says additional locations will continue to be added to the online booking service over the coming weeks and months.