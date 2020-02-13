Lionel Desmond's wife asked for divorce before killings, inquiry told

A psychotherapist who treats veterans with post-traumatic stress disorder has told a provincial inquiry that Afghanistan war veteran Lionel Desmond's wife had asked for a divorce shortly before he killed her.

Psychotherapist Catherine Chambers' testimony Wednesday marked the first time the inquiry heard about the possible divorce.

The former soldier fatally shot his spouse, their 10-year-old daughter and his mother before turning the gun on himself in January 2017.

Chambers says she assessed the 33-year-old former sniper twice in 2016 and spoke to him by phone on January 3rd, 2017, during which time he mentioned his wife had recently asked for a divorce.

Later that day, Desmond used a semi-automatic, military-style carbine to kill his family and himself in their rural Nova Scotia home in Upper Big Tracadie.

The inquiry in Guysborough, which started last month, is investigating the circumstances surrounding the killings, including whether Desmond and his family had access to mental health and domestic violence services.