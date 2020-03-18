Local food banks remain open amid pandemic -- with a few changes

Two Truro and area food banks remain open for now, but have made a few changes, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Colchester Food Bank says it is working with a small group of dedicated volunteers and its lone staff member to keep the doors open.

It's currently suspending new volunteer opportunities to limit potential exposure to the virus and has also changed how it is serving customers.

The Colchester Food Bank says serving will continue on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., but clients are being asked to use the side entrance of its Prince St. location and enter the building one at a time. The Colchester Food Bank is now closed on Tuesdays and Thursdays until further notice.

The Salvation Army Truro Food Bank says assistance will be provided through appointments, by phoning 902-893-3042, and only one to three clients will be allowed in its waiting room at a time.

Clients will then be given a list of available food, check off what they'd like and a volunteer will fill the order and return it to the client.