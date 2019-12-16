Local MP tables petition calling for independent study of RCMP decision to move OCC out of Truro

Local MP Lenore Zann has tabled a petition in the House of Commons calling on the Public Safety minister to reverse the decision to move the RCMP Operational Communications Centre (OCC) from Truro to Dartmouth.

The petition, signed by residents of the Cumberland-Colchester riding, calls upon the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness to honour the commitment to have an independent study to thoroughly review the potential risks of moving the OCC and immediately halt all work related to the proposed move pending the outcome of an independent review and risk assessment.

The RCMP plans to move its Truro OCC to the RCMP headquarters in Dartmouth, effective February 2021.

This is despite its own 2004 report that strongly recommended having separate dispatch operations located at least 100 km apart, in case of a disaster that leaves one inoperable.

A number of other leading authorities, such as FEMA, in the states, and the National Fire Protection Association, also indicate geographic separation is the main requirement for emergency communications services.