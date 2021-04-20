Long-time Truro-Bible Hill MLA passes away at age 78

A long-time MLA in Truro-Bible Hill has passed away at age 78.

Ronald Giffin, who was born in Windsor, served as an MLA for the Progressive Conservatives in the riding from 1978 to 1993.

He held many positions while in office, including Minister of Education, Municipal Affairs, Transportation, and Vocational and Technical Training, as well as the Attorney General and Provincial Secretary.

Giffin was also president of the Nova Scotia Treasury Board and was named Queen's Counsel in 1982.

He received an undergraduate degree from Acadia University and went on to complete his law degree at Dalhousie Law School before setting up practice in Truro.

Giffin was also an active member in the community after retirement and volunteered to serve on various boards and committees.

The flags at the Nova Scotia Legislature are at half-mast in his honour.