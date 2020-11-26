Longtime Nova Scotia cabinet minister Leo Glavine to retire from politics

A veteran of Nova Scotia's Liberal cabinet has announced his retirement from politics.

Health Minister Leo Glavine said today he will step down to spend more time with his family when the next provincial election is called.

Glavine, who represents the riding of Kings West, was first elected to the legislature in 2003.

The former teacher and high school administrator served in the health portfolio from 2013 to 2017, where he oversaw the controversial amalgamation of the province's health authorities into a single entity.

He was later named minister of the Communities, Culture and Heritage Department before returning as health minister in a cabinet shuffle last month, after Randy Delorey resigned to run for Liberal leader.

Premier Stephen McNeil, who announced in August he planned to resign, described Glavine as a gentleman and a great role model for anyone who wants to be in elected office.