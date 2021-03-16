Lost ATV rider located by police

A lost ATV rider was located by police after he was separated from his group and had gotten stuck.

Halifax District RCMP received a call around 8:10 p.m. on Saturday from a missing ATV rider in an area off Old Guysborough Road in Goffs.

Police were able to track his location through his cellphone and deployed an ATV of their own, but it was only able to get partway to the man.

Officers continued on foot and heard yelling, which allowed them to locate the man around 11 p.m.

Police say his ATV was stuck in mud and he had lost one of his boots.

They fashioned a temporary boot for him with a hat, sock, and tape, and he was able to walk to the police vehicle where he was transported to the main road shortly before midnight.