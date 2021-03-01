Louisdale man charged with drug trafficking

A 58-year old Louisdale man is facing drug trafficking charges after a home was searched in the community on Friday.

RCMP say hydromorphone, cocaine, a cellular device and other drug paraphernalia were seized and the man and a 25-year old woman were arrested at the scene.

Herbert Joseph Sampson of Louisdale is charged with two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking in Cocaine and Hydromorphone and is scheduled to appear in court in April.

Police say the woman was released and will not be charged.

The drugs have been sent to the lab for testing and the investigation is ongoing.