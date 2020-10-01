Low risk of sinkholes forming around Highway 104 near Oxford: Study

A geotechnical study commissioned after a sinkhole formed beside the Oxford Lion's Club in 2018 has concluded the risk of sinkholes around Highway 104 south of Oxford is low.

Harbourside Geotechnical Consultants examined subsurface soil and rock conditions along and beneath the highway west of Exit 6.

The study determined there is low risk of sinkholes forming around the roadway, provided the province regularly monitors ground movement and takes additional measures to control water run-off.

TIR says a contingency plan will be developed in case sinking is observed near the highway and ramps.