Lower L'Ardoise facing additional charges after a search of electronic devices

The RCMP say a 49-year-old man from Lower L'Ardoise is facing additional charges after child pornography was found on electronic devices.

James Darren Peters was arrested in October on sexual assault and related offences.

Police searched his home on October 1st and seized the electronic devices, and a search of them was recently completed.

Peters was arrested on Monday and charged with an additional count of possession of child pornography.

He's scheduled to appear in Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on June 29th and has been released by police on strict conditions.

The RCMP say the original charges from last fall stem from a complaint that he sexually assaulted a young male at a department store in Port Hawkesbury and in Sydney in August 2019.