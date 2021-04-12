Lower Sackville man charged with sexual assault, sexual interference

The RCMP is reaching out to the community in case there are additional victims after a 29-year old Lower Sackville man was charged with sexual assault.

Police say Andrew Thomas Stones is charged with sexual assault and sexual interference relating to incidents in Lower Sakville that occurred between May and September 2015.

Stones was released on conditions as is due to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on May 26th.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and are encouraging members of the public who feels they could be a victim, or who has questions, to contact Halifax District RCMP at 902-490-5020.