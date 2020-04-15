Lunenburg man arrested after vehicle strikes residence in Truro

A 23-year-old man from Lunenburg has been arrested after a vehicle hit a house on Normandy Avenue in Truro.

A 911 call was received around 1 a.m. on Wednesday and Truro Police arrived on scene to find the vehicle damaged the steps to a residence.

Deputy Chief Rob Hearn says the man also had a warrant for his arrest from Halifax.

The vehicle was seized along with a quantity of cannabis.

The man is facing charges of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, uttering threats, possessing of over 30 grams of cannabis, and damage to property.

He is being detained to go before a judge on Wednesday.