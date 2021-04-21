Lunenburg man charged with cocaine trafficking

A Lunenburg man has been charged with drugs and weapons offences after a home was searched in the community on Friday.

Officers searched the home around 12:45 p.m. and seized cocaine, methadone and other illicit drugs, drug paraphernalia and electronic devices.

Police say 40-year old Merril Aldercott was arrested and is facing charges including four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

Aldercott was released and is due to appear in court in June.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing and further charges are anticipated.