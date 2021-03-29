Lunenburg man charged with possession of cocaine in Wileville last week

A 39-year old man is facing drug trafficking charges after he was found in possession of cocaine while being arrested in Wileville on Wednesday.

Officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. to a report of a man hanging around a service station and asking people for a drive.

Police discovered he was wanted on a warrant and arrested him, and when they searched his belongings, they found cocaine and cash.

RCMP say Shane Robert Comeau appeared in court on March 24th and was charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.

He was released pending a court appearance in April.