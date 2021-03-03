Maitland man charged with Aggravated Assault

Police say a Maitland man is facing charges after he assaulted two women at a home last week.

Officers responded around 5:00 a.m. Thursday to a complaint of an assault with a weapon at a home on Cedar Road and determined the man had assaulted two people, one of whom was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

RCMP say 29-year old Robert Frederick MacKenzie was arrested and is facing five charges including assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement.

He was released on strict conditions and is due to appear in court in April.