Man airlifted to hospital following single-vehicle crash in Colchester County

Police say a 37-year-old man was airlifted to hospital after a vehicle left the road and struck a power pole on Highway 236 near Old Barns.

Colchester County District RCMP responded to the single-vehicle collision in Beaver Brook around 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, along with fire crews and EHS.

Police say the driver sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by LifeFlight.

The passenger, a 5-year-old child, sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at the scene.

Highway 236 was closed for several hours as a collision reconstructionist attended the scene.