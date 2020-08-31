Man apprehended in Trenton after incident on Diamond Street

A man has been arrested under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act after police responded to a possible weapons call in Trenton.

New Glasgow Regional Police arrived at the Diamond Street residence around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They say officers determined that no weapons were involved, and none were located at the residence.

Police say that there was no immediate threat to the public.

The man was apprehended around 9:30 p.m., with no injuries to him or the officers involved.

No charges are pending at this time.