Man arrested after allegedly assault police, stealing unmarked police vehicle

Cape Breton Regional Police say a 45-year-old man who allegedly assaulted officers and stole a police vehicle this week has been arrested.

Todd Francis Axworthy was taken into custody last night at Towerview apartments in Sydney where a search warrant was executed.

Police say he will appear in court Wednesday morning on the outstanding warrants and numerous new charges from the incidents on Monday.

Axworthy was wanted for failing to appear in court on charges of mischief, drug trafficking, conspiracy, obstruction, and numerous breaches of court-ordered conditions.

Officers attempted to stop a vehicle on Grand Lake Road in Sydney on Monday night, but it sped away and was later located parked near the area of the NSCC.

Police say when attempting to arrest Axworthy, he assaulted the officers before fleeing the scene in an unmarked police vehicle.

Several patrol vehicles followed at a safe distance, and it was found abandoned on Bay Street in Whitney Pier after it hit a parked vehicle.