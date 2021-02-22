Man arrested after stabbing in Shubenacadie Saturday

A 37-year old Elmsvale man is facing assault with a weapon charges after a man was stabbed in Shubenacadie early Saturday.

Officers responded around 2:00 a.m. to a report of a stabbing and found a 38-year old man from Upper Stewiacke at the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Investigators determined an altercation had occurred between two people who knew each other in a vehicle on Highway 2, and there were two others in the vehicle who were unharmed.

RCMP say the suspect was arrested at a Shubenacadie home, and was later released to appear in court in April.