Man arrested following explosions in Amherst

Police in Amherst have arrested a man and are looking to speak to a "person of interest" following a pair of explosions in the town this week.

The arrest was made yesterday and the suspect faces a number of charges relating to the fabrication and detonation of explosive devices.

The first explosion was reported around 10 p.m. Monday and responding officers found debris from a detonated device on Rupert Street, near the intersection with Agnew Street.

The second blast happened around 2:40 a.m. yesterday in the Agnew Street area, with police locating a device that had been detonated.

No one was hurt in either incident and police say minimal property damage was reported in the second incident.

Officers also found a second explosive device at the nearby Rotary Centennial Park, and it was detonated yesterday morning by the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit.

The investigation by the Amherst Police Department Major Crime Unit included a search of a residence on Victoria Street East.

Police have not released the identity of the man, pending a court appearance today.