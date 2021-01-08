Man arrested for break and enter, mischief in Boutilier's Point

A 42-year old man is facing charges after a break and enter at a church in Boutilier's Point Thursday.

Officers responded around 2:15 p.m. to a call of a suspicious man walking with an axe in the area and while on the way, were told he was in the church on St. Margaret's Bay Road.

When police arrived they found damage to the bottom entry door, significant damage to the property and the suspect sitting inside.

RCMP say Kevin Arthur Whiting is charged with break and enter, mischief over $5,000 and possession of break-in tools and is due in court on Friday.

There were no injuries in the incident.