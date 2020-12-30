Man arrested for shooting to scare racoons in Hammonds Plains

A 70-year old Hammonds Plains man was arrested Tuesday after firing a gun to scare wildlife off his roof.

Officers responded around 7:50 a.m. to a report of a shots fired in the Skye Crescent area of the community and arrested a man outside a residence with a firearm.

Police say the man told them he was shooting in an attempt to scare the racoons from his roof.

RCMP say he was arrested for careless use of a firearm and a number of guns were seized from the residence.

The man was released on conditions to appear in court at a later date.