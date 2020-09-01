Man arrested for stunting and impaired driving in Goffs

A member of the Halifax District RCMP responded to a call of a vehicle speeding on Highway 102 and while stopped on the roadside, noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed.

The officer measured the speed of the vehicle as 174 km/h in a 110 km/h zone and stopped the vehicle.

A release states the driver was showing signs of impairment and failed the Roadside Screening Device test, was arrested for impaired driving and was taken to Lower Sackville Detachment for further breath samples.

RCMP say the driver, a 22 year-old man from Lower Sackville, is facing charges of Impaired Operation of a Conveyance and Operating a Conveyance with a Blood Alcohol Concentration Over 80 mg%.

He is scheduled to appear in court in October to face those charges.



Police say he is also charged with Stunting under the Provincial Motor Vehicle Act, the vehicle he was driving was seized and impounded for seven days and his driver's licence was suspended.