Man arrested in North Kentville arson investigation

Kings District RCMP has arrested a 34-year-old North Kentville man in relation to the arson that occurred on McKittrick Road on Tuesday.

Police and the Kentville Fire Department responded to the scene of a home on fire in North Kentville Tuesday night.

Preliminary information received indicated that a man was inside and may have weapons.

No one was located inside the home, and police determined the fire to be suspicious in nature.

The man has been remanded into custody, pending an appearance in Kentville Provincial Court on Thursday.