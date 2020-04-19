Man arrested in Pictou County arson investigation

Pictou District RCMP say their investigation into three recent fires that caused damage to businesses in Pictou has yielded an arrest.

A release says three arsons occurred in the Town of Pictou between March 19 and April 7.

Police say the Hector Quay and Pictou Golf Club suffered damage to their exteriors in two separate incidents while the local recycling depot was gutted in three separate fires.

No injuries were reported as a result of any of the incidents.

As part of the investigation into these fires, the RCMP say a 55-year-old New Brunswick man was arrested for arson on April 15.

He was briefly held in custody and was released on April 16.

Police say the man is facing three charges of arson and is scheduled to appear in court on August 10, 2020.

The investigation into these fires is ongoing, and Pictou District RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed these fires or has any information to provide about them to call 902-755-4141.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).