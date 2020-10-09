Man changed in Lunenburg armed robbery

A 45-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery following an incident at a Lunenburg business last month.

The RCMP say a masked man entered the store on Victoria Road on September 23rd and brandished a knife, ordering the clerk to turn over a number of cartons of cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

Police executed a search warrant at a residence in First Peninsula on Wednesday and arrested a man and woman without incident.

The RCMP say evidence related to the armed robbery was seized, and a generator that was stolen from a construction site in November 2018 was also recovered.

Josh James Backman of First Peninsula is charged with armed robbery, possession of stolen goods exceeding $5,000, and breach of a release order.

The woman arrested has been released without charges.