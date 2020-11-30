Man charged after 11-hour standoff with New Glasgow Regional Police on Sunday

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 41-year old man is facing charges after he barricaded himself in a residence in the town on Sunday.

Officers responded at 1:10 a.m. to a report of a disturbance at a residence on Archimedes Street and after a brief interaction with an adult male, he barricaded himself in the residence.

Streets in the area were closed during the more than 11-hour standoff which was safely resolved when the suspected was arrested at around 12:30 p.m.

Police say a 41-year old Pictou County man is facing charges of uttering threats and mischief and is being held in custody.