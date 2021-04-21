Man charged after an animal control officer was threatened in New Glasgow: Police

New Glasgow Regional Police say a 62-year-old Pictou County man has been charged after a report of a man who threatened an animal control officer with a weapon.

Police say the suspect had left the residence on Reservoir Street by the time officers arrived on Monday.

The man was located and arrested on Westville Road during the noon-hour on Tuesday.

He's charged with uttering threats, assault with a weapon, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The man has since been released on strict conditions and will appear in Pictou Provincial Court at a later date.

No other details about the incident have been released.