Man charged again for violating the Health Protection Act in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged a 35-year-old man for violating the Health Protection Act for the second time in less than a week.

Officers were called to a business on East River Road around 10 a.m. yesterday for a man who was not wearing a mask.

The violation for not wearing a mask in a public place carries a fine of $2,422.

On Sunday night, a vehicle stop for speeding on the Trenton Connector led to a charge under the Emergency Management Act for travelling outside a person's municipality.

Police say the 30-year-old woman was travelling from Colchester County to Pictou County for non-essential business.

The combined fines are nearly $1,000.