Man charged following graffiti, fire alarm tampering in Truro

A 36-year-old man has been charged after complaints of graffiti and multiple fire alarms being tampered with in Truro.

The Truro Police Service say they received multiple complaints about graffiti on churches and a business in the downtown area on Tuesday.

Police were advised of the fire alarm tampering on Wednesday.

The man, of no fixed address, was taken into custody on four counts of mischief and is also charged under the Fire Protection Act.

He's is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court in May.