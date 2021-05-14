Man charged in Cumberland County break and enter

A 33-year old New Salem man is facing charges after a break-in at a home in Cumberland County on Thursday.

Officers responded around 10:30 a.m. to a residential alarm at a home on Old Halifax Road in Stanley, and determined the home had been broken into and the suspect had caused damage inside.

Police say they spoke to the homeowners and an investigation led to the arrest of Tyler Dara Stronge of New Salem later that day.

RCMP say Stronge appeared in court Friday to face eight charges, including criminal harassment and theft under $5,000, and was remanded into custody pending a court appearance on Monday.