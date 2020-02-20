Man charged in historical sexual assault investigation in Yarmouth County

A 69-year-old man has been charged in connection with an investigation into historical sexual offences dating back to the late 1970's and early 1980's in Yarmouth.

Yarmouth Municipal RCMP's General Investigation Section began an investigation on November 5th after one victim came forward to describe what had happened to him when he was a young boy.

Police say two additional victims, who were also young boys at the time of the offences, came forward and provided statements to police.

The three victims provided names of other potential victims, however the RCMP has not been able to find these individuals.

James "Jim" Robert Cosman of Chegoggin has been charged with a total of eight sexual offences in relation to the three victims who have come forward, including three counts each of indecent assault and gross indecency.

The RCMP say all of the incidents are believed to have occurred at a home on Haskell Street in Yarmouth, and that Cosman held a position in the community where he had access to youth.

Police are also reaching out to the public to offer support and encourage anyone who could be a victim to come forward.

The RCMP say they want victims to know that they can contact them and discuss their incident before making the decision to participate in the court process.