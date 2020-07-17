Man charged in New Glasgow for failing to self-isolate after arriving from U.S.
A 23-year-old man has been charged by New Glasgow Regional Police for failing to self-isolate after arriving in Canada from California.
Officers responded to a business parking lot on Westville Road around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday.
The man was charged under the Health Protection Act for disregarding directives to self-quarantine.
Police remind residents to report any violation under the Health Protection and Emergency Management Acts.