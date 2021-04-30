Man charged in theft of catalytic converters in HRM, Hants County

A Windsor man is facing charges related to an investigation into the theft of more than 90 catalytic converters across Hants County and the Halifax Regional Municipality.

Officers searched a home in Windsor around 7 a.m. April 21st and located several catalytic converters, tools to commit thefts, clothing and electronic devices.

Police say 32-year old Markus Benjamin Caldwell was arrested without incident and is facing charges including Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000 and Mischief over $5,000.

Caldwell was released on conditions and is due to appear in court in June.

The RCMP believes others were involved in these thefts and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Police say further arrests and charges are anticipated.