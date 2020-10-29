Man charged in theft of motorcycle in Amherst

A 32-year-old man has been charged with the theft of a motorcycle in Amherst.

Police were contacted on Sunday about a 200cc Street and Trail motorcycle that was stolen from a residence on Willow Street.

It was located Tuesday outside a residence in the downtown area.

Amherst Police say that the accused was located and arrested shortly after.

He faces charges including failing to comply with the conditions of his release and possession of property obtained by crime.