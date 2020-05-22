Man charged with aggravated assault following Millbrook altercation

A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following an altercation between two men in Millbrook First Nation.

The Millbrook RCMP responded to a complaint of a severely injured man around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital via LifeFlight, where police say he remains.

Lloyd Paul was arrested a short time later and was remanded into custody.

Paul appeared in court Friday and was released on conditions.

The investigation is ongoing and is being conducted by the Nova Scotia RCMP Major Crimes Unit, with assistance from members of Colchester District RCMP.

Police say further charges may be pending.