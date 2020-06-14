Man charged with assault, impaired driving after Windsor Road dispute

Police say a 35-year-old Windsor Road man is facing assault and impaired driving charges after an incident on Thursday.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. June 11 to a report of an assault in the community.

RCMP say the accused, who was believed to be impaired, had fired shots inside a home before leaving in a vehicle with the firearm.

Police say the vehicle was found a short time later after the driver went off the road, and the driver was arrested and taken to detachment.

A release states he provided breath samples that measured more than three times the legal limit.

RCMP say the firearm was located by a police K-9 Unit a short distance from where the vehicle left the road.

The 35-year-old man was held in custody overnight and was released the next morning on a number of conditions.

Police say he is facing charges of assault, operation of a conveyance while impaired, and operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration of over 80 mg%.

RCMP say the man is scheduled to appear in court on June 24 and further charges related to the firearms are pending.