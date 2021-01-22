Man charged with attempted murder following Dartmouth assault

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) say a 58-year-old man is facing charges including attempted murder after an assault with a weapon in Dartmouth.

Officers responded at 10:14 p.m. yesterday to a report of an injured man bleeding from the head running in the 0-50 block of Jackson Road.

A 34-year-old man was located and transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say that the injuries are ‘consistent with being hit with a blunt object’.

A suspect was identified and arrested at a nearby residence at 10:31 p.m.

HRP say he's facing charges of attempted murder, assault with a weapon, and aggravated assault.