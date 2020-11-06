Man charged with firearm offences after threats complaint in East Dalhousie

An East Dalhousie man is facing weapons charges after a threats complaint in the community Wednesday.

Officers responded to the complaint at 9:00 a.m. and investigators determined a male had made threatening statements before leaving his home and firing a rifle nearby, but nobody was injured.

Police say the suspect was located and arrested without incident and five firearms and ammunition were seized from a home.

54-year-old Larry Glenwood Zink is facing 13 charges including uttering threats and five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

RCMP say he was released on conditions and is due in court in January.