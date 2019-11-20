Man charged with impaired driving, child in vehicle assessed for injury

A 37-year-old Kentville man has been charged with driving while impaired by a drug, and a child in the vehicle was assessed for injury, after an incident in Somerset.

Kings District RCMP received a report later Monday afternoon of a white van that ran three other vehicles off the road, hit a trailer which was attached to a truck, and went off the opposite side of the road.

Police say the driver was attempting to leave the area on foot with the child, adding that he resisted arrest, damaged the police car, and threatened the officer.

The RCMP say drugs and drug paraphernalia were found when he was searched.

The child was assessed by EHS and taken to hospital for further examination of what are believed to be minor injuries.

The man is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance by a drug, obstruction for resisting arrest, assaulting a police officer, uttering threats, and mischief under $5,000.