Man charged with multiple offences after Port Greville break and enter

A 39-year-old man is facing eleven charges after a break and enter in Port Greville Tuesday.

Officers responded around 7:45 p.m. after a man forced his way into a home and assaulted someone he knew before leaving in a vehicle.

Police say the suspect fled on foot into the woods when he was found shortly before midnight, but evaded capture overnight.

A search of the man's Fox River Road home revealed an illegal firearm, and police say the suspect was found and arrested later at a Wagstaff Road residence.

RCMP say Peter Edwin McCully of Port Greville is facing charges including assault, flight from police and weapons offences.

He was remanded into custody and was due to appear in court Thursday.