Man charged with murder of Halifax teen makes first court appearance

A 40-year-old man facing a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a Halifax teen will return to court next week.

Kaz Henry Cox represented himself as he appeared in Halifax Provincial Court on Monday for the first time since being arrested Friday in connection with the killing of 19-year-old Triston Reece.

Cox's case has been set over until Nov. 28, at which time he is expected to appear with his defence lawyer.

Reece, who was known as a talented football player for the Citadel High School team, died in hospital shortly after being shot on Scot Street in the city's west end July 26.

The court room was packed with his family and friends.

Outside court, his mother Dale Russell thanked the people who turned up in support.