Man charged with stunting on Highway 102 in Fall River

A 19-year-old man has been charged with stunting after RCMP say they clocked him doing 70 km/h over the posted speed limit on Highway 102.

The Mounties were conducting routine patrols in the Fall River area of Highway 102 late Saturday morning, when an officer saw a southbound vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed.

Police say the officer activated the RADAR and the vehicle's speed was measured at 170 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The driver was pulled over, charged with stunting and had his vehicle seized.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.