Man dies in Fishermans Harbour crash Friday afternoon

A 63-year old Guysborough County man has died after a collision in Fishermans Harbour on Friday.

Officers responded around 3:28 p.m. to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Fishermans Harbour Road and found a pickup truck in the ditch.

RCMP say the driver and lone occupant of the truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police say a collision re-constructionist attended the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

The roadway has since reopened.