Man dies in two-vehicle collision in Queens County

Queens District RCMP say a 57-year-old man from the Liverpool area died in a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pickup truck on Highway 103 on Thursday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene in Brooklyn around 3:24 p.m.

The RCMP say their initial investigation determined the pickup truck crossed the centre line and collided with the tractor trailer.

The victim was alone in the truck, and the driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

Highway 103 was closed between Exits 18 and 19 until shortly after midnight.