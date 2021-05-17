Man facing kidnapping, robbery charges after incident in Terrance Bay Sunday

A 34-year old Mill Cove man is facing robbery and kidnapping charges after two fishermen were allegedly held against their will and forced to give up their catch in Terrance Bay Sunday night.

Police say they were notified around 9:40 p.m. of an altercation on Terrance Bay Road and determined two fishermen were confronted and threatened at their nets by seven armed men in three vehicles, who then demanded their catch be turned over before forcing them to drive to their other nets nearby.

Investigators say one of the fishermen suffered minor physical injuries when he was struck with a weapon and the fishermen were able to call police after the men left.

A short-time later, Halifax Regional Police located one of the vehicles involved and arrested 34-year old Jared Luben Young of Mill Cove without incident.

RCMP say Young was remanded into custody and was due in court Monday to face charges including kidnapping, forcible confinement, uttering threats and theft over $5,000.

Police are looking for the other men involved and are asking anyone with information on them or the incident to contact Halifax District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.