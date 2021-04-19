Man fined for stunting in Trenton

New Glasgow Regional Police have charged an 18-year-old Pictou County man with stunting for driving 56 km/h over the speed limit in Trenton.

A traffic stop was conducted around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday after police clocked the vehicle driving 136 km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on the Trenton Connector Road.

The man was charged under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50 for the first offence, including six points on your license and an immediate seven-day roadside licence suspension.